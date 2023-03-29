Teacher Placed On Leave After Aberdeen MS Student Sees Inappropriate Video, Police Say

Police in Harford County are investigating a middle school teacher after receiving reports of a sexually explicit video that was shared with a student, authorities announced.

This week, officers were called to the Aberdeen Middle School after school officials alerted the department to reports regarding the video, which was reportedly received by a student on their cellphone featuring a teacher.

According to police, members of the department's Criminal Investigations Division responded to the school and recovered evidence and “for further investigation and to ensure the reporting juvenile’s safety.”

Detectives are now probing the circumstances surrounding the distribution of the illicit materials and are working to determine if any criminal charges will be filed.

Following the incident, the school district issued a message to parents explaining that they are working with the School Resource Officer assigned to the school, as well as the police to assist with the inquiry.

“We have been in touch with the families for whom we have confirmed direct involvement,” they said. “If your student reports receiving the video please remind them of the seriousness and resulting consequences of sharing inappropriate material on social media and about the appropriate use of social media.”

“We continue to encourage students, staff, and families that if you see something, you say something.”

