Scheming Mechanic In Harford County Sentenced For $223K Scam Targeting Insurance Companies: AG

Parkville resident Kenneth Wayne Collins III, 35, who was only employed at a Bel Air car dealership in Harford County between January and November 2018, was sentenced to 15 years in prison, with all but four years suspended, after he admitted to a theft scheme after he made 260 fraudulent claims for fake mechanical repairs that were issued by three insurance companies.

In total, Collins pocketed more than $223,000 in connection to the scam, which he continued through May 2019 by using information he obtained during his time at the business.

The AG noted that in a separate case four years ago, Collins pleaded guilty to insurance fraud in Baltimore, where he was granted probation and ordered to pay more than $10,000, which he paid - at least in part - with money he stole during his Harford County gambit.

In October, Collins pleaded guilty to one count of theft scheme with a value of $100,000 or more. In addition to his prison term, Collins was also ordered to serve five years of probation when he is released and to pay $223,768 in restitution to his victims.

