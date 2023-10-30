Residents Help Police Apprehend Burglar Attempting To Disarm Officer In Harford County

Over the weekend, officers from the Aberdeen Police Department were called to investigate four separate burglaries that were reported between 10:04 a.m. and 1:58 p.m. at several local businesses, ultimately leading to the arrest of 35-year-old Christopher Mayhew, who put investigators through their paces.

The burglaries were reported in the:

200 block of Hemlock Lane;

600 block of West Bel Air Avenue;

700 block of Beards Hill Road.

With an assist from local residents, who were able to identify Mayhew and chased him into the woods following the Hemlock Lane burglary, a. patrol officer was able to locate him inside the wooded area standing in a creek, complaining of an injury.

According to police, the officer ordered that Mayhew leave the creek, to which he reluctantly complied, though he refused to acquiesce to further instruction as he was being arrested.

While he was being arrested, Mayhew grabbed onto the officer's gun to disarm him, though one of the Good Samaritans who chased him there was able to help the officer subdue him, and Mayhew was placed under arrest.

Both Mayhew and the officer were treated for various injuries at Harford Memorial Hospital.

Mayhew was arrested and charged with multiple counts of burglary, felony theft, and attempting to disarm a police officer. He's being held without bond at the Harford County Detention Center, while the injured officer is home recovering from the injury.

