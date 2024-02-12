Rapist Who Assaulted Officer With Bodily Fluid Sentenced: Harford County State's Attorney

Tavon Harvey has been sentenced to life in prison, with all but 67 years to serve, despite prosecutors from the Harford County State's Attorney's Office pushing for 85 years behind bars for a host of crimes.

Harvey was arrested by members of the Aberdeen Police Department last year following an investigation into the rape of a woman in the unit block of North Law Street in December 2022.

He pleaded guilty in October to first-degree rape.

On Feb. 12, a judge announced that as part of his agree, Harvey also pleaded guilty to inmate causing contact with bodily fluid and was sentenced to an additional five years, as well as a probation violation in a third case that led to seven more years to be served consecutive to the other two cases.

The total sentence in all three incidents led to life suspended with all but 67 years to serve.

"Ensuring Tavon Harvey is off the streets of our community for decades to come is a significant win for safety and justice in Harford County," State's Attorney Alison Healey said. "Harvey is a violent offender both physically and sexually, who preys on vulnerable victims.

"His actions in these cases warranted an extensive period of incarceration. I commend the victim in this case for her willingness to recount this terrifying and traumatizing event and for her ability to work with our office to ensure her attacker was brought to justice."

