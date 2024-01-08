Police Pursuit Ends Peacefully For Pair Wanted For Armed Robbery In Harford County

Jayce Daimon Billips, 22 and Sede Kenyon Baker, 23 had an eventful weekend, refusing to go down quietly after allegedly robbing the Mystic Mart in the 1700 block of Hanson Road at gunpoint before fleeing over the weekend.

Shortly after 8 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6, a deputy from the Harford County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a white Volkswagen sedan that was speeding through the area of Route 152 and I-95, though the driver refused to slow down and sped away, prompting a police pursuit.

During the robbery, the pair brandished a handgun and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash and a black iPhone before fleeing in a vehicle that matched the description of the Volkswagen in the pursuit.

Deputies were able to safely end the pursuit, with the sedan ultimately stopping in the area of Edgewood Road and Emmorton Park Road, where Billips and Baker were taken into custody, a black iPhone, cash, and drugs were also recovered from the duo.

A canvas of the route of the pursuit also led to the recovery of a small blue backpack with a handgun inside.

Billips and Baker were arrested and "charged accordingly" before being taken to the Harford County Detention Center without bond pending their initial appearance before a District Court Commissioner.

No additional details were released by the sheriff's office.

