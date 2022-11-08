Woman Crawls Through Burning House To Rescue Kenneled Dog In Aberdeen: Fire Marshal

A Harford County homeowner was able to make a bold save of three dogs when a kitchen blaze broke out on Monday afternoon, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

Officials say that at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, a Holly Drive resident in Aberdeen returned home, and before opening the front door, could hear the sound of smoke alarms going off.

When she opened the door, a spokesperson for the fire marshal said that two dogs immediately ran out and the homeowner was able to crawl under the smoke inside the burning home and open a cage to get the third dog free before retreating back outside.

A team of 45 firefighters from the Aberdeen Fire Department were able to get the fire under control in approximately 20 minutes, according to officials, though it caused an estimated $100,000 in damage to the structure and contents inside.

It is unclear what caused the fire.

No injuries were reported. Two adults and three children were displaced by the blaze, who are now being assisted by Harford County Disaster Assistance and members of the American Red Cross.

