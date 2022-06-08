Wanted: Suspect At Large In Harford County After Breaking Into Cars, Garage: Sheriff

A burglar is at large in Maryland after allegedly stealing personal items from multiple families during a string of thefts in Harford County, the sheriff’s office announced.

Overnight between Friday, June 3, and Saturday, June 4, members of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office received multiple reports of thefts and a burglary in the area of the town of Joppa.

According to the sheriff’s office, in each of the incidents, a suspect stole items out of residents’ cars or straight off their porch.

In one instance, the suspect also broke into a detached garage, allegedly stealing undisclosed items belonging to the homeowner, though he left some of his own personal property behind, investigators noted.

Each of the thefts and the burglary are all believed to be tied to the same person (pictured above).

The investigation is ongoing, and a $1,000 cash reward has been offered for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the thefts, burglary, or the pictured suspect, has been asked to contact the Harford County Sheriff’s Office by calling (410) 612-1717.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.