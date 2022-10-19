Trespasser Intentionally Sets Blaze That Destroys Aberdeen Garage, Volvo: Fire Marshal

A trespasser is wanted in Maryland after allegedly intentionally setting a fire that destroyed a Harford County garage and all of the contents inside overnight, officials say.

Shortly before 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, first responders were called to a home on Carter Street in Aberdeen, when a neighbor reported that a massive fire had broken out inside a one-car garage with an attached shed.

Officials said that it took a team of more than two dozen firefighters just minutes to get the flames under control, but not before the blaze tore through the structure, destroying everything, including a 2004 Volvo that was parked inside.

According to deputy state fire marshals, with an assist from a police K9, investigators recovered evidence of a suspect trespassing onto the property and intentionally setting the garage on fire.

The fire caused an estimated $100,000 in damage, the garage and its contents are considered a total loss, and the neighbor who reported the fire suffered damage to their garage and vehicle as well.

No suspect has been identified by the fire marshal.

Anyone with information regarding the incendiary fire has been asked to contact the fire marshal’s Northeast Regional Tipline by calling (410) 386-3050.

