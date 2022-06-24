Contact Us
Suspects Wanted For Separate Credit Card Theft, Fraud Incidents In Harford County

Zak Failla
The four wanted suspects in Harford County
The four wanted suspects in Harford County Photo Credit: Harford County Sheriff's Office

Law enforcement agencies in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in locating two pairs of suspects who allegedly fraudulently used stolen credit cards in separate incidents in Harford County.

An alert was issued by the Harford County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, June 24, as they attempt to track down the four suspects who are wanted on fraud and theft charges.

First, between 5:37 p.m. and 5:53 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, two women (pictured above) purchased multiple gift cards at the Fallston Walmart on Fallston Boulevard using a stolen card, investigators said.

The victim was unable to determine where or when the cards were stolen, they noted.

After making the purchases, the two women left the area in a newer-model black four-door, Volkswagen Jetta, with no front tags, investigators said.

The following day, between 2:40 p.m. and 3:40 p.m. on Sunday, June 19, an unknown person allegedly removed credit cards from an elderly woman’s purse while she was shopping at ShopRite on Bel Air South Parkway, the sheriff’s office said.

Those cards were then allegedly used at multiple big-box stores throughout Bel-Air.

Investigators released photos of a male and female suspect who are suspected to be involved in the incident.

"The criminals in these photos took advantage of victims who momentarily took their focus off their valuables, and made their victims pay for their very expensive new stuff," a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said. "If you recognize any of these individuals, please give us a call."

Anyone with information regarding any of the suspects, or the theft and fraud incidents has been asked to contact Harford County Sheriff’s Office deputies by calling (410) 612-1717.

"One of the easiest deterrents is removing the opportunity," officials added. "If you’re out shopping, keep a close eye on your purse or wallet. If there is a zipper or latch on either, use it. And if you have a purse, don’t leave it unattended in a shopping cart, even for a second."

