Police & Fire

Support Surges For Family Of Young Aberdeen Homicide Victim

Cecilia Levine
Kayla Hamilton
Kayla Hamilton Photo Credit: GoFundMe photo

Support is surging for the family of a 20-year-old homicide victim in Maryland.

Kayla Hamilton, 20, was found dead on Wednesday, July 27, on the 100 block of East Inca Street, Aberdeen police said. She had suffered injuries consistent with homicide, they said.

No further details were released.

More than $3,600 had been raised for the family on a GoFundMe page as of Sunday, July 31.

No cause of death has been released by investigators, as her body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Boston for further evaluation.

Police said that the investigation into Hamilton’s death “is active and ongoing.” No other details were immediately released by the department. 

