Six Puppies Perish In Bel Air Shed Blaze: Maryland Fire Marshal (VIDEO)

Several puppies being kept warm by a heat lamp were killed in a Harford County fire that broke out in a shed behind a Bel Air home on Sunday afternoon.

First responders from the Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company were called to a Harrington Road home at approximately 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 12, when a neighbor reported a fire coming from a shed.

According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal, the homeowners were using a heat lamp to keep 8-week-old puppies warm, which led to the fire breaking out, killing six newborn animals.

It took firefighters approximately 10 minutes to get the fire under control, though it caused approximately $5,000 in damages, officials said.

No other injuries were reported.

