Quick-Thinking Dogs Alert Family To Garage Fire Following Storms In Harford County

A pair of dogs helped a family of four avoid disaster after a generator caused an accidental fire in a Maryland garage that was being used following the recent storms that rolled through the region.

First responders in Harford County responded to Tucker Road in the Village of Street shortly before 3 a.m. on Thursday, July 14, when a fire was reported by the homeowners of a single-family home with an attached garage.

Crews of more than two dozen members of the Darlington Volunteer Fire Company responded to the scene, and took approximately a half hour to knock down the flames, which were contained to the garage.

The family was alerted to the fire by their two dogs barking after the fire broke out, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Officials said that the family had lost power since the storm on Tuesday, July 12, and were using a generator to power multiple appliances, including a full-size refrigerator, and two small refrigerators that were connected to a power strip in the garage.

The fire caused an estimated $100,000 - $50,000 each to the structure and contents in the garage - in damages, according to the fire marshal. It was determined to be accidental due to the failure of the power strip.

“Firefighters were able to contain the majority of the fire to the garage before it spread to the remainder of the home,” officials said. "The family was displaced and is being assisted by Harford County Disaster Assistance.”

