'Popping' BMW Ignites, Causes $150K In Damages To Bel Air Home, Fire Marshal Says

A Harford County homeowner acted quickly when his BMW unexpectedly caught fire, but not before the flames rapidly spread to the rest of the garage, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

Officials say that a Locus Lane resident in Bel Air was home at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 7, when he heard a “popping sound” coming from his garage.

Further investigation found smoke coming from under the hood of a 2014 BMW 582i, which he attempted to push out of the garage, but it quickly spread from under the hood and out of control.

He and his adult daughter were able to safely escape the home without injury.

It took a team of 30 firefighters from the Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company approximately 20 minutes to get the flames under control, though the garage fire cost an estimated $150,000 in damage to the property.

According to the fire marshal, “investigators credit the fire department for quickly extinguishing and containing the bulk of the fire within the garage.”

