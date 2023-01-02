Contact Us
Harford Daily Voice serves Aberdeen, Abingdon, Bel Air, Edgewood, Fallston, Havre de Grace, Jarrettsville, Joppatowne, Perryman, Pleasant Hills & Riverside
Perverted Practices, False Imprisonment Among Charges Alleged Rapist Faces In Aberdeen: Police

Zak Failla
Tavon Harvey
Tavon Harvey Photo Credit: Aberdeen Police Department

An alleged rapist is behind bars in Harford County following an investigation into the sexual assault of a 50-year-old woman earlier this year, authorities announced.

Tavon I. Harvey, 28, was taken into custody by members of the Aberdeen Police Department days after an investigation into the rape of a woman in the unit block of North Law Street was launched late last month.

It is alleged that the incident happened early on Friday, Dec. 30, and "was not a random act of violence." 

According to officials, the Aberdeen Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division and Crime Scene Processing Unit were contacted to launch the joint investigation, and after being identified as a suspect, Harvey was apprehended on Franklin Street and has been detained since.

No other details regarding the investigation were released by police.

Harvey was charged with:

  • First-degree rape;
  • Second-degree rape;
  • First-degree assault;
  • Second-degree assault;
  • Perverted practices;
  • False imprisonment;
  • “Other related charges to the alleged crime.”

He is being held without bond at the Harford County Detention Center.

