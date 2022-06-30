One Killed, Five Injured In Crash Involving Maryland DOT Vehicle

One was pronounced dead in Harford County and a second was airlifted to a trauma center after a driver lost control and caused a chain-reaction crash involving a Maryland Department of Transportation Authority (MDTA), the sheriff's office announced.

Ehsan Ulhaq, 52, was killed when the Toyota he was a passenger in at approximately 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29 crashed on I-95 northbound in Havre de Grace according to officials.

The preliminary investigation into the fatal crash determined that Laila Jan, 45, was driving a 2020 Toyota Camry north on I-95 when she lost control for unknown reasons and veered into the left shoulder, striking an MDTA vehicle as crews were preparing to place signs for a road closure.

After striking the MDTA vehicle, police said that the Toyota then caromed into the center lane, struck the driver’s side of a 2021 Lexus RX350, and was then hit by an oncoming tractor-trailer.

Ulhaq, who was sitting in the rear driver’s side seat in the Toyota where the truck struck the car, was declared dead at the scene, according to state police.

Jan was flown by a Maryland State Police helicopter to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment of undisclosed injuries, police said.

Two other passengers in the Toyota, along with the driver and passenger of the MDTA vehicle were also transported to area hospitals for treatment of their injuries.

During the investigation into the fatal crash, I-95 was closed for approximately five hours.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, according to police.

