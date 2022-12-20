One Hospitalized At MD Trauma Center Following Shooting In Edgewood, Sheriff Says (DEVELOPING)

One person was transported to an area trauma center following a reported shooting in Harford County on Tuesday night.

Police say that deputies from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 2800 block of Majesty Lane in Edgewood shortly before 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20 to investigate a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies say that they found one victim who had been shot, who was transported to a local trauma center.

No other details were immediately released by police.

More information is expected to be released by the sheriff’s office on Tuesday as the investigation into the incident continues.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates as new information is released.

