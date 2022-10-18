Neighboring Townhouse Suffers Extensive Damage In Edgewood When Contractor Causes Fire

A vacant townhouse being renovated by contracting crews in Harford County went up in flames on Tuesday afternoon as firefighters were called in to quickly get the blaze under control.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, members of the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company were called to Kingston Court in Edgewood when an accidental fire broke out when a contractor was grinding metal in the bathroom of one of the units.

According to the Maryland Fire Marshal, it took 25 firefighters just 10 minutes to get the fire under control, though not before it caused extensive damage to the structure.

Investigators said that an employee had installed a toilet and ground metal bolts, causing sparks to fall behind the wall.

Approximately 15 minutes later, he observed smoke and attempted to extinguish the fire; but, the fire grew beyond his control, and he called 911.

The fire was contained to the bathroom; however, extensive overhaul damage occurred to the adjacent home, causing those residents to be displaced and assisted by Harford County Disaster Assistance.

The fire caused an estimated $50,000 in damage, according to the fire marshal.

