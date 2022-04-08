Man In Custody For Assaulting Store Clerk In Maryland Who Taped Him During Dispute: Sheriff

A man who viciously assaulted a Maryland gas station clerk for filming him during a dispute in Harford County, leaving him with lasting injuries, has been apprehended and faces multiple charges, authorities announced.

Abingdon resident William Bill Jones, 28, turned himself in at the Harford County Detention Center on Wednesday, Aug. 3, following an investigation into a robbery and assault at Exxon in the 2900 block of Emmorton Road in Abingdon last month, the sheriff’s office announced.

On Tuesday, July 19, Harford County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Exxon location, where there was a report of an assault that had just taken place.

Upon arrival, deputies said that they located Abingdon resident Kamileshkumar Patel, 54, an employee at the gas station, suffering from “significant injuries related to an assault.”

Patel was transported to the Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. He has since been released, but a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said that he continues to recover from his injuries to this day.

The investigation into the assault determined that Jones and a second man entered the Exxon mart and began arguing with Patel when one of them took a cup from the beverage area, authorities said. The clerk then began filming the incident with his phone while the two threatened him.

Patel proceeded to follow the pair outside, continuing to film as the argument between the three escalated, according to the sheriff's office.

While still filming, it is alleged that Jones began assaulting Patel, striking him several times in the head, and knocking him to the ground, officials said. Jones then allegedly took Patel’s phone and fled from the area.

An arrest warrant was issued for Jones on Friday, July 29, charging him with:

First-degree robbery;

Second-degree assault;

Theft of between $100 and under $1,500;

Malicious destruction of property.

He is now being held at the Harford Detention Center without bail following his initial court appearance.

Officials noted that as of Thursday, Aug. 4, no charges have been filed against the second person who was in the store with Jones on the night of the assault.

