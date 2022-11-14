Infant, Three Adults Displaced As Kitchen Fire Destroys Joppa Home, Officials Say

Authorities say that a manufactured home in Maryland was completely destroyed by an afternoon fire on Monday, Nov. 14.

First responders from the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire company responded shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon to Sinsko Lane in Joppa, where there was a reported kitchen fire that rapidly spread, according to a spokesperson for the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Officials said that it took a team of more than three dozen firefighters approximately a half hour to get the flames under control, but not before the flames destroyed the home, which is being considered a total loss.

According to the fire marshal, the fire started in the kitchen of the one-story home, and the cause remains under investigation, though “an electrical failure cannot be ruled out.”

At the time the fire sparked, the owners were not home, though three adults and one infant have been displaced. They are being assisted by Harford County Disaster Assistance and the American Red Cross.

