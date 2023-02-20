Here's The Latest From The Fatal Bel Air Blaze From The Maryland Fire Marshal

New details have been released by the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal after a body was pulled from the wreckage of a home in Bel Air that burned to the ground over the weekend.

A joint investigation between the fire marshal and Harford County Sheriff's Office is ongoing days after first responders were called to a McGregor Way home to knock down a two-alarm blaze that broke out on Saturday, Feb. 18.

It took crews from multiple agencies approximately two hours to get the flames under control, and eventually a large portion of the home collapsed, according to the fire marshal.

Officials say that two elderly homeowners were located safely on the day of the fire after it was determined that they were not home at the time, though the search for a third person led to the discovery of a victim at approximately 11 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19 as crews searched at the scene.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office has been called in on Sunday to investigate the fatal fire. The body of the victim is being transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the identify and exact cause of death.

"In cooperation with the Harford County Sheriff's Office, detectives assumed the death investigation, which is the standard operating procedure when a fatal fire occurs," officials said.

"With the assistance of investigators assigned to the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Fire Marshal's Office and the Office of the State Fire Marshals' Major Incident Response Team (MIRT), they removed a large amount of debris on Monday morning in their search for the cause, which remains under investigation."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Harford and receive free news updates.