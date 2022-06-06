Gunman Sought In Bel Air Road Rage Incident: State Police

State police in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man who threatened another driver with a handgun following a two-car crash in Harford County.

An alert was issued by state police and the Harford County Sheriff’s Office as they attempt to track down a man who allegedly brandished a weapon during an incident in Bel Air on Friday, June 3.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Bel Air barrack responded to the crash at approximately 3 p.m. on June 3 near the 2400 block of Cresswell Road in Bel Air.

According to the preliminary investigation, police said that it was determined that one of the drivers pointed a handgun at the other and proceeded to flee the scene on foot, leaving his vehicle behind.

The incident led to two nearby private schools entering temporary lockdowns during the search for the gun-wielding suspect while state police troopers remained at the scene and assisted with the safe dismissal of students and others at the schools.

During the search, which involved state police, Harford County sheriff’s deputies, and a Maryland State Police helicopter, investigators were unable to locate the man.

Police described the suspect as being Black who was last seen wearing cargo shorts and no shirt.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or suspect has been asked to contact Massachusetts State Police investigators at the Bel Air Barrack by calling (410) 838-4101.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.