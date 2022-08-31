Fire In Edgewood Home Under Investigation After Family Friend Finds Man Collapsed In Hallway

A joint investigation by the Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Harford County Sheriff's Office has been launched after a fire claimed the life of a 45-year-old man in Maryland.

Shortly after 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, firefighters and paramedics from the Abingdon Fire Department responded to the 3400 block of Albantowne Way in Edgewood for a reported cardiac arrest after a family friend found the man collapsed in the hallway of the home.

While paramedics were attempting life-saving procedures, officials said that firefighters noticed extensive heat throughout the home and eventually discovered a self-extinguished fire within the victim's bedroom, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

The investigation into the fatal incident determined that a fire broke out in the bedroom, though it is unclear what caused it.

Officials said the victim - whose name has not been released - was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore to determine the exact cause of death "and to be positively identified."

"A joint investigation between the Office of the State Fire Marshal and the local police department is a standard operating procedure in critical incidents or when a fatal fire occurs," they added.

