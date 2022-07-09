Fire Causes $300K In Damage To Global Food Processing Plant In Harford County

New details have been released by the Maryland Fire Marshal after a fire broke out inside a global food processing facility in Harford County and caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, first responders were dispatched to Ingrredion in the 4600 block of Richlynn Drive in Belcamp when an employee located a fire in a processing room inside the building.

A team of 30 firefighters was able to control the fire in approximately 40 minutes, but not before it caused an estimated $300,000 in damages to the building and its contents, according to the fire marshal on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, though officials said that they “could not eliminate machinery failure.”

Ingredion is a leading global ingredients solutions company, according to its website.

“We make sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials that are used by customers in everyday products from foods and beverages to paper and pharmaceuticals.”

The company also boasted that its “customers operate in more than 120 countries and represent 60 diverse sectors, including food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing and other industries.”

