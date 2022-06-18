Contact Us
Harford Daily Voice
Buses Carrying 90 People Crash In Havre de Grace (PHOTOS)

Cecilia Levine
Eight people were hurt with non life-threatening injuries in a two-bus crash Friday, June 17 in Havre de Grace.
The crash happened near Park Drive on Route 155 (Superior Street) around 10:40 p.m., firefighters said.

Scroll for photos from Susquehanna Hose Co.

Approximately 90 occupants were on board, with eight patients evaluated by EMS. Two of which were transported locally with non-life threatening injuries, while the others refused transport, firefighters said.

