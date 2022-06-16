Contact Us
Harford Daily Voice serves Aberdeen, Abingdon, Bel Air, Edgewood, Fallston, Havre de Grace, Jarrettsville, Joppatowne, Perryman, Pleasant Hills & Riverside
Return to your home site

Menu

Harford Daily Voice serves Aberdeen, Abingdon, Bel Air, Edgewood, Fallston, Havre de Grace, Jarrettsville, Joppatowne, Perryman, Pleasant Hills & Riverside

Nearby Sites

  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Cecil
    serves Elkton, North East, Perryville & Rising Sun
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Breaking News: Support Surges For Family Of Recent Maryland HS Grad Drown At Codorus State Park
Police & Fire

Big Pool? What Pool? Suspect With Questionable Living Situation, Man Wanted In Maryland

Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories
Felicia Scott and Joseph Lee Johnson
Felicia Scott and Joseph Lee Johnson Photo Credit: Harford County Sheriff’s Office

Hi, Felicia. The Hartford County Sheriff's Office has a lot of questions for you, one of its wanted suspects. 

The Sheriff's Office highlights some of its wanted criminals each week on its Facebook page. This week, Felicia Scott, 33, made the cut. She has an outstanding warrant for theft, the Sheriff's Office said. Deputies also want to talk to her about Big Pool, Maryland, her last known address. How big must a pool be that it's so noteworthy people would name a town after it? Inquiring minds want to know, Felicia. 

The Sheriff's Office also put a spotlight on Joseph Lee Johnson, 30, of Baltimore. Authorities say he has a warrant for non-support, the Sherriff's Office said. 

Deputies ask anyone who knows the whereabouts of either of these people to contact them at 410-838-6600. You can also submit a tip online at www.tipsubmit.com.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.