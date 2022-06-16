Big Pool? What Pool? Suspect With Questionable Living Situation, Man Wanted In Maryland

Hi, Felicia. The Hartford County Sheriff's Office has a lot of questions for you, one of its wanted suspects.

The Sheriff's Office highlights some of its wanted criminals each week on its Facebook page. This week, Felicia Scott, 33, made the cut. She has an outstanding warrant for theft, the Sheriff's Office said. Deputies also want to talk to her about Big Pool, Maryland, her last known address. How big must a pool be that it's so noteworthy people would name a town after it? Inquiring minds want to know, Felicia.

The Sheriff's Office also put a spotlight on Joseph Lee Johnson, 30, of Baltimore. Authorities say he has a warrant for non-support, the Sherriff's Office said.

Deputies ask anyone who knows the whereabouts of either of these people to contact them at 410-838-6600. You can also submit a tip online at www.tipsubmit.com.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.