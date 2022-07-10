Bel Air Kitchen Fire Claims Life Of 82-Year-Old-Woman

A joint investigation has been launched in Maryland after a woman was killed in a Hanover County fire.

An 82-year-old woman died after a kitchen fire broke out in Bel Air at approximately 7:10 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6 in the 700 block of Linwood Avenue, according to the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

Upon arrival at the home, fire crews were met by the homeowner, who advised that his wife was still inside the house, officials said. Firefighters were able to make their way inside the residence and located the woman's body on the first floor.

According to the fire marshal, it took approximately 50 firefighters a half-hour to control the blaze. There were no injuries reported to emergency personnel.

The circumstances of the fatal fire remain under investigation, officials said, though it is believed to have originated in the kitchen.

Officials said that “official identification (of the woman) and cause of death are pending an autopsy.”

“A joint investigation between the local police department and the Office of the State Fire Marshal is a standard operating procedure, whenever a fatal fire occurs,” they added. “The victim was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore to determine the exact cause of death and where she will be positively identified.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Harford and receive free news updates.