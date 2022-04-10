Alleged Motel Rapist Apprehended In Aberdeen Following Weeks-Long Investigation, Police Say

A man wanted for an alleged rape at a Maryland motel has been apprehended, authorities announced.

Harford County resident Earl Samuel Jones III, 42, of Whiteford, was arrested and faces multiple charges for an alleged sexual assault that happened in an Aberdeen motel last month, officials said.

Officers responded to a motel in the 900 block of Hospitality Way shortly before 11 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12 in Aberdeen, where there was a reported rape that had just occurred.

Investigators said that they met with the victim, who provided details of the incident, while officers secured the crime scene for investigators and transported the woman to a local hospital for treatment and evaluation.

Police said that through the investigation, officers were able to obtain images of the suspect - later identified as Jones - from the motel surveillance footage that has since been disseminated to the public.

On Tuesday, Oct. 4, a spokesperson from the Aberdeen Police Department announced that Jones was arrested and charged with:

First-degree rape;

Second-degree rape;

First-degree assault;

Second-degree assault;

“Other related charges.”

He is being held without bail at the Harford County Detention Center. No court date has been announced by investigators.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Harford and receive free news updates.