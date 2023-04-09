Admitted Arsonist Set Aberdeen Blaze With Father Inside: Fire Marshal

The man who set an Aberdeen home on fire while his father was unaware and idle in their basement two floors below is facing multiple attempted murder charges, the Maryland Fire Marshal announced on Sunday.

Patrick Joseph Brinsfield, 27, is being accused of attempting to commit patricide when he allegedly intentionally set their Aberdeen home on fire while his father was unaware in the basement.

At approximately 12:40 a.m. on Friday, March 31, crews from the Aberdeen and surrounding fire departments were called to a home on North Post Road, where there was a reported house fire.

Firefighters arrived within minutes and were able to contain the bulk of the fire, though not before the damage was done.

According to the fire marshal, investigators made contact with Brinsfield, who made multiple statements, including that he had set the house on fire while his father was downstairs, unaware that there was a fire on the second floor.

The fire had the potential to be fatal if not for the intervention of a passerby who saw the flames, and knocked and kicked at the door until Brinsfield and his father came out.

Following the fire, Brinsfield was transported to Harford Memorial Hospital for evaluation, and during the investigation into the cause of the incident, it was determined that the fire was intentionally set, and the investigation led to his arrest.

Brinsfield was charged with:

First-degree attempted murder;

Second-degree attempted murder;

First-degree arson;

Second-degree arson;

First-degree assault;

Second-degree assault;

Reckless endangerment.

He is being held without bond at the Harford County Detention Center.

