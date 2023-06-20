Mostly Cloudy 73°

Overturned Tractor-Trailer Blocks Busy Roadway In Harford County

Traffic was tied up in parts of Northern Maryland on Tuesday morning when a tractor-trailer overturned in Harford County and spilled diesel fuel into the roadway.

The overturned tractor-trailer
The overturned tractor-trailer Photo Credit: Abingdon Fire Department
The scene of the Harford County crash. Photo Credit: Abingdon Fire Department
Photo Credit: Abingdon Fire Department
Photo Credit: Abingdon Fire Department
Zak Failla
First responders were called at approximately 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20 to a stretch of Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway near Singer Road, when there was a multi-vehicle crash that left a tanker on its side blocking all lanes of traffic.

Firefighters from Abingdon, Bel Air, Howard County DES, and a HazMat team were all called to the scene of the crash to investigate and help contain the fuel leaking from the tractor-trailer.

Two people were taken by paramedics to the Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center for treatment and evaluation of undisclosed injuries.

All northbound lanes remained closed as of approximately 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Check Daily Voice for updates.

