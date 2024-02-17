One Man Dead After Early Morning Bar Shooting In Edgewood, Sheriff Says

Aberdeen resident Dajuan Kyree Simmons, 24, has been identified as the man who was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at D&M’s Tiki Bar and Crab Deck shortly after midnight on Feb. 17.

At approximately 12:08 a.m. on Saturday morning, deputies from the Harford County Sheriff's Office were called to the 2200 block of Pulaski Highway in Edgewood to investigate reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival at the business, they found Simmons, who was rushed to the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center by responding paramedics, where he was pronounced dead early on Saturday morning.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Det. Smith at the sheriff's ofice by calling (443) 409-3576.

