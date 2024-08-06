One Killed In I-95 Crash That Tied. Up Traffic In Harford County (Developing)

Some southbound lanes were blocked on the interstate on Tuesday morning when there was a crash involving a truck, officials say.

The crash was reported around 9 a.m. on Aug. 6 in the righthand lanes near the Mountain Road overpass.

There have been several crashes on I-95 in the past several days in Harford County that have tied up traffic.

Officials say that one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is now being investigated by Maryland State Police.

This is a developing story.

