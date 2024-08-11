One Killed In Harford County Home Explosion; Maryland Fire Marshal Investigating

Shortly before 6:45 a.m. on Aug. 11, first responders were called to the 2300 block of Arthur Woods Drive in Bel Air, to investigate a reported gas leak that was followed by an explosion, officials say.

A Baltimore Gas and Electric worker at the scene investigating and a neighbor were injured by the blast, no details about the deceased victim has been released by investigators, who noted there is no public threat.

The explosion sent debris flying across the street and onto neighboring properties, prompting a massive search and rescue effort in the neighborhood.

Several neighboring homes were also damaged during the incident. Residents have been advised to avoid the scene amid the ongoing investigation.

Master Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver Alkire said that it was "one of the largest explosion (he has) every seen" in 18 years on the job.

"We will have to document each and every one of the houses that were affected by the explosion," he told a resident at a Sunday morning conference. "Multiple investigators are coming from across the state to assist, including our partners at ATF.

"Due to the blast radius, there's going to be multiple structures affected, so investigators have to document each and every one of those and figure out how far the blast radius was."

The explosion is being investigated by the Maryland Fire Marshal.

More information is expected to be released.

