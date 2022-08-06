Hermit Crab Community Mourns Loss Off Beloved Maryland Mom Ginnie Lepinsky Soriano

A mother of five from Harford County in Maryland is being mourned by her friends, family, loved ones, and the state’s sizable hermit crab community following her death.

Bel Air resident Ginnie Lewinsky Soriano died in Maryland, leaving behind a lasting legacy in the hermit crab community, where she was an active and beloved member.

Soriano, who had 21 hermit crabs at the time of her death, was popular for creating goods for hermit crab owners at her Etsy shop, Hobo Hermie, and “dedicated her life to make sure our crabs are living their best lives.”

“I am creating this (GoFundMe) specifically for the hermit crab family Ginnie has touched with her passion and love for these dear creatures,” Angela Gackstetter, the organizer of a campaign on Soriano’s behalf said.

“I know she has touched all of us and will be severely missed.”

According to her friends and family, Soriano “believed that caring for hermit crabs helped her through her own personal loss.”

“She advocated for hermit crabs as being considered mental health companions,” they added. “She loved to travel and enjoyed going to the beach with the love of her life and collecting maps of all the places she had been.”

The GoFundMe campaign for Soriano’s family, which has raised more than $1,000, can be found here.

“Ginnie was a bright light in the hermit crab community - from her clever and creative shop Hobo Hermie, to her faithful support of captive-breeding, to her always ready words of support, and her wicked sense of humor,” Mary Akers, who donated to the fundraiser wrote.

“She will be greatly missed. Wishing peace for all her family and loved ones.”

