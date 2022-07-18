Contact Us
Harford Daily Voice serves Aberdeen, Abingdon, Bel Air, Edgewood, Fallston, Havre de Grace, Jarrettsville, Joppatowne, Perryman, Pleasant Hills & Riverside
Return to your home site

Menu

Harford Daily Voice serves Aberdeen, Abingdon, Bel Air, Edgewood, Fallston, Havre de Grace, Jarrettsville, Joppatowne, Perryman, Pleasant Hills & Riverside

Nearby Sites

  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Cecil
    serves Elkton, North East, Perryville & Rising Sun
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
News

Sunken Boat At Private Pier Spills Fuel Into Harford County River: Officials

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Town Center Drive fuel spill.
Town Center Drive fuel spill. Photo Credit: Twitter/@jmvfc8

A sunken boat leaked fuel into a Maryland waterway on Monday, July 18, officials said.

Members of the Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company responded to a private pier in the 600 block of Town Center Drive on Rumsey Island in Joppa, where there was a report of a fuel leak.

Officials reported that at approximately 1 p.m. on Monday afternoon, the Harford County Department of Emergency Services Special Operations Team was also called to the scene to help contain any fuel that may have leaked from the boat.

They added that the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police has been notified of the leak. Fire boats from multiple mutual aid departments also assisted at the scene.

It is unclear what caused the boat to sink, or the fuel to leak. No additional details were released by investigators.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.