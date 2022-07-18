Sunken Boat At Private Pier Spills Fuel Into Harford County River: Officials

A sunken boat leaked fuel into a Maryland waterway on Monday, July 18, officials said.

Members of the Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company responded to a private pier in the 600 block of Town Center Drive on Rumsey Island in Joppa, where there was a report of a fuel leak.

Officials reported that at approximately 1 p.m. on Monday afternoon, the Harford County Department of Emergency Services Special Operations Team was also called to the scene to help contain any fuel that may have leaked from the boat.

They added that the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police has been notified of the leak. Fire boats from multiple mutual aid departments also assisted at the scene.

It is unclear what caused the boat to sink, or the fuel to leak. No additional details were released by investigators.

