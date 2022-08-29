Contact Us
News

Sheriff's Deputy In Harford County Hospitalized After Crash (DEVELOPING)

Zak Failla
A member of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office was hospitalized after being involved in a crash, according to officials.

An alert was issued by the sheriff’s office shortly after 6 p.m. on Monday, Au. 29, following a reported crash involving a sheriff’s deputy.

Officials said the deputy - whose name has not been released - was “alert and conscious” at the time he was transported to the hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

It is unclear whether the deputy was on or off duty at the time of the crash.

The incident led to a temporary road closure in the area of Philadelphia Road and Joppa Road to allow the sheriff’s office to investigate the incident.

No other information was initially released by investigators.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Check Daily Voice for updates.