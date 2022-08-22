Contact Us
News

Rescues Required, Cars Damaged By Flood Waters In Harford County: Reports

Zak Failla
Water flooded the streets of Harford County on Monday afternoon.
Water flooded the streets of Harford County on Monday afternoon. Photo Credit: Vidar Nordli-Mathisen on Unsplash

At least one person was rescued in Fallston as flood waters flowed through Harford County on Monday afternoon.

Fire officials in Harford County reported shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22 that they had extricated a driver in the 2300 block of Bel Air Road after a vehicle became disabled due to flood waters in the region.

The incident was not isolated, as dozens of cars were reportedly damaged by water, and multiple roads were closed to prevent other drivers from becoming disabled.

During the storm and in the fallout, officials said that stretches of Route 1, Bel Air Road, Fallston Road, Watervale Road, Route 152, and Connolly Road were shut down in Harford County.

It wasn’t all doom and gloom in the wake of recent storms, as Harford County Executive Barry Glassman shared a photo from an administrative building of a double rainbow that brightened the day for some in the area.

No injuries were initially reported.

