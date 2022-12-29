One Killed By CSX Train Traveling Through Harford County On Thursday Morning

An unidentified person was struck and killed by a CSX train in Maryland on Thursday morning, according to reports.

Shortly before 10:20 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, a person was reportedly struck by a train and killed in Edgewood near Van Bibber and Barberry roads.

It is unclear why the person was on the tracks. No other injuries were reported.

First responders pronounced the victim dead at the scene. The incident remains under investigation by the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

No other information was released.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

