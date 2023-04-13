One Injured In Single-Engine Plane Crash At Fallston Airpark (DEVELOPING)

First responders were called to the Fallston Airpark in Harford County on Thursday, April 13 to investigate a reported plane crash.

At approximately 3:30 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, first responders from the Fallston Volunteer Fire and Ambulance Company and nearby departments responded to the airport to investigate a single-engine crash.

One person was evaluated at the scene, according to the agency, and a Maryland State Police helicopter was called to the airpark to transport the victim to a regional trauma center.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

