New Alert Issued For Teen Reported Missing In Maryland For Second Time In Four Weeks

For the second time in a month, an alert has been issued by police for a 14-year-old girl who has once again been reported missing.

The Baltimore County Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating Mia Elizabeth South, who has not been seen since approximately 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21 in the Towson area.

In Harford County, a similar alert was issued late last month for South, who was ultimately tracked down and found safely.

South has been described as being 5-foot-6, weighing approximately 140 pounds with dark brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing her hair in a long black ponytail, wearing a black shirt, blue jacket, black pants, and black boots.

It is unclear where she might be heading.

Anyone with information regarding South or her whereabouts has been asked to call 911 or police officials in Baltimore at (410) 307-2020.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Harford and receive free news updates.