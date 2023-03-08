Mother Accused Of Assaulting Student At Aberdeen County Middle School: Police

Police say that a Harford County mother went full-on “mama bear” and went after a seventh-grade student she claims harassed her daughter.

Kelly Sadik, 41, was charged with assaulting a student at Aberdeen Middle School, authorities announced this week in a strange scene that led to her arrest.

According to Aberdeen Police Capt. William Reiber, at approximately 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday, March 7, Sadik entered the middle school building after checking in with the office through the outside intercom.

However, instead of going to the office to sign in, Sadik had a more dubious agenda on her mind.

Investigators say that Sadik bypassed the office and went to the seventh-grade area of the school, where she confronted a student over the alleged harassment of her daughter.

What started as a verbal beat down then turned physical when Sadik allegedly grabbed the arm of the student as they attempted to walk away, leaving the teen with a minor injury from the incident.

Officers from the Aberdeen Police Department responded to the school and arrested Sadik for second-degree assault and trespassing before being transported to the Harford County Detention Center to be processed.

