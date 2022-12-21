Life In Prison For Edgewood Murderer Who Set Townhouse Blaze That Killed Four: State's Attorney

The woman convicted of setting a Maryland townhouse ablaze in 2019 that led to the deaths of multiple people will likely never see the light of day after being sentenced on arson, murder, and other charges, according to the Harford County State's Attorney.

Edgewood resident Bobbie Sue Hodge, 63, was sentenced to four consecutive life sentences plus 20 years in prison for her role in the fatal May 9, 2019 fire at 1862 Simons Court in her hometown.

Specifically, Hodge received:

A life sentence for each of four counts of felony murder;

Five years for the assault of Brenda Ayres;

Five years for the assault of Dustin Gerhart;

Ten years for the assault of Marquise St. John, who suffered a broken ankle and arm jumping from a third-floor window to escape the fire she set.

Hodge narrowly escaped the maximum penalty of four life sentences plus 30 years, according to prosecutors.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m. on the night of the fatal fire, a third-floor resident in the townhouse, Ernest Lee, reported a fire on Simons Court, prompting a massive response from the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Department and other nearby agencies.

Upon arrival, Harford County State's Attorney Albert Peisinger, Jr. said that first responders were met by the entire third floor of the townhouses completely engulfed in flames.

Officials say that Lee, Dionne Hill, and Kimberly Shop, who were all on the third floor at the time of the massive blaze were killed by the fire. Mary Elizabeth Kennedy, who was living on the second floor, was rescued by firefighters but later died at an area hospital in January 2020 from injuries sustained in the fire.

Peisinger said that Hodge and two others living in the basement of the townhouse were able to safely escape.

The joint investigation by the Maryland State Fire Marshal, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosions, and the Harford County Sheriff’s Office led them to identify Hodges as a suspect, and she was later arrested and subsequently convicted on the arson, assault, and murder charges.

“This tragedy shocked our Harford County community,” Peisinger said. “It is my hope that the verdict is a first step towards healing for the surviving victims and the families of those who lost loved ones.”

