Former Lover To Surrender To Sheriff After Shooting Ex In Edgewood, Officials Say

Police say that they’ve negotiated the surrender of a 42-year-old Towson man who was wanted for shooting his ex-girlfriend in Harford County who later died from her injuries.

Shortly before 12:45 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, officials say that earlier that day, members of the Harford County Sheriff's Office Warrant Apprehension Unit successfully got Jamar Wise to agree to turn himself in.

The deal was struck at approximately 3:15 a.m. on Thursday morning, according to the sheriff’s office. Wise was reported arrested in Hanover, Pennsylvania on unspecified charges shortly before he agreed to surrender.

Wise had been wanted in Harford County following an incident at approximately 5:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20 in Edgewood, where he alleged shot his ex, Kisha Blackwell, 46, in her own driveway.

On the night of the shooting, first responders from the Harford County Sheriff's Office performed life-saving efforts until paramedics arrived to rush Blackwell to an area trauma center with life-threatening injuries.

Blackwell died on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

Sheriff deputies said that the shooting was an isolated issue and there is no threat to the public. Police said only that the shooting was domestic in nature, and that Wise and Blackwell had previously been in a relationship.

