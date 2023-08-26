Multiple People Shot Near Joppatowne Plaza, Sheriff Says (Developing)

Deputies were called to the 300 block of Trimble Road shortly after noon on Saturday, Aug. 26, where there was a reported shooting with multiple victims who were injured near the Joppatowne Plaza.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said that there is no threat to the community.

More information is expected to be released on Saturday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

