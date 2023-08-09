Fair 82°

Motorcycle Crash Shuts Down Stretch Of I-95 In Harford County (Developing)

A stretch of I-95 in Harford County was shut down late on Wednesday afternoon that left a motorcyclist with serious injuries.

Traffic was held up in Harford County on Wednesday. Photo Credit: Maryland Department of Transportation
First responders were called shortly before 7 p.m. to the southbound lanes of I-95 near Route 22 in Aberdeen on Wednesday, Aug. 9, where there was a reported crash involving a motorcycle.

According to Harford County Fire and EMS personnel, the crash shut down all southbound lanes of I-95 near exit 85 as they awaited a Maryland State Police helicopter to transport the biker to an area trauma center.

No information about the motorcyclist has been released. Details are expected to be released as the crash is investigated.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

