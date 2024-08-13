Motorcycle Crash Sends Biker Down 25-Foot Embankment In Bel Air

In the wake of the home explosion that claimed the lives of two in Bel Air, first responders were called on Tuesday morning to investigate a reported motorcycle crash that send a biker down an embankment.

According to the Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company, at around 10:50 a.m. on Aug. 13, first responders were called to investigate reports of a crash that ended with a motorcyclist down 25 feet in a ravine, prompting an extensive rescue effort.

Training paid off for crews who were able to use a rigging system and ladders to recover the motorcyclist, who was airlifted to an area hospital.

The motorcyclist's condition was not immediately available later on Tuesday afternoon.

It is unclear what caused the crash.

