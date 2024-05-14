Minors In Stolen Vehicles Crash 29 Hours Apart In Separate Incidents In Harford County: Sheriff

On Tuesday, the sheriff's office reported that investigators have resolved two separate incidents involving underage suspects who stole vehicles and property, resulting in a host of charges for the children.

A long day for members of the Harford County Sheriff's Office began at approximately 1:40 p.m. on Friday, May 10, when deputies responded to a report of a stolen white Kia Optima on Harford Square Drive in Edgewood.

When officers attempted to intervene, investigators say that the underage driver fled, launching a police pursuit that led from Harford Square to the vicinity of Sterling Care on Belcamp Garth, where the driver and his passengers fled on foot after crashing into a sheriff's deputy.

Both vehicles suffered minor damage.

Two teens, including the 13-year-old driver, both from Baltimore, were apprehended and released to their parents.

Further investigation led to the recovery of Controlled Dangerous Substances (CDS) and two live 9mm rounds inside their stolen vehicle.

Hours later, shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, deputies were alerted by a License Plate Reader regarding a stolen vehicle that was located in Brookside Drive in Edgewood, prompting a second pursuit that ended in a crash at Route 40 and Joppa Farm Road involving a second uninvolved driver.

Three suspects in the stolen vehicle, all from Baltimore, attempted to flee, but were also apprehended by the responding officers.

During their arrests, deputies recovered a Polymer 80 Glock handgun, a black Glock-style BB Gun, CDS, and stolen property from other robberies committed outside of Harford County, according to the sheriff's office.

Two of the minors were remanded to the custody of Juvenile Services, and the third was released to their parents.

“Juvenile motor vehicle theft is a serious problem that not only endangers our communities but also puts the lives of the perpetrators and innocent civilians at risk," Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said in a statement.

"We remain proactive in our commitment to combatting such criminal activities and will continue to work tirelessly to ensure the safety and security of Harford County residents.”

