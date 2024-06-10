Forest Hill resident Kareem Anthony Parker was found guilty following a near weeklong trial regarding the rape of a then 18-year-old girl in a wooded area behind her family home near the Rock Spring Swim Club in Bel Air last summer.

Prosecutors say that on Aug. 6, 2023, Parker met the girl after the pair communicated through Instagram messages for several weeks leading up to the assault.

"Testimony showed that when the victim tried to end the relationship in the woods that day, Parker pushed her to the ground, causing her to black out," according to officials.

"When the victim regained consciousness, she found her pants halfway down her legs and was experiencing pain in her genitals."

The girl rushed home and advised her mother what happened, who reported the incident to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.

Her injuries were described by doctors as "traumatic and extensive."

DNA evidence taken at Harford Memorial Hospital identified Parker as the suspect.

According to prosecutors, Parker initially denied any sexual contact with the girl, but later admitted to "fact-checking" her, which they say "was not consistent with the location or amount of injuries observed and described by the nurse."

Parker was convicted following a six-day trial of third-degree sexual offense, first- and second-degree rape.

"Sexual assault cases of any kind are some of the most challenging cases we present before the court due to the sensitive nature of the facts and often complicated circumstances," State's Attorney Alison Healey stated.

"This case was particularly heinous, and I commend the victim for her courage in confronting her abuser in open court by testifying to ensure that justice was served.

"No person should ever experience the kind of violation that she suffered in this case."

No sentencing date has been announced by the state's attorney's office. He's being held at the Harford County Detention Center.

