Man Jumps From Second Story Window To Escape Harford County Bedroom Blaze: Fire Marshal

Officials say that a man jumped from a second-story window of a Rumsey Place home in Joppa on Tuesday afternoon as he sought to escape the flames that broke out in one of the bedrooms in his family’s townhouse.

Shortly after 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, first responders from the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company were called to the 900 block of Rumsey Place, where there was a report of a fire that had broken out inside the residence.

It took a team of more than two dozen firefighters from multiple agencies just minutes to get the fire under control, which was largely contained to the bedroom where it sparked, but the damage had already been done.

According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal, the 49-year-old man suffered burns to one of his arms and back before he was able to leap from the window to avoid the flames.

He was rushed by paramedics to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Burn Center, where he was listed as being in critical, but stable condition on Wednesday, May 3.

The fire caused an estimated $75,000 in damage, leaving the home with extensive smoke and soot damage throughout the second floor.

Officials made note that the wife of the injured man and their two children - ages 11 and 8 - were able to escape the home without injuries. They and three other neighbors are being assisted by Harford County Disaster Assistance personnel.

