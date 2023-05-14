Man Fresh Out Of Jail Takes Police In MD On Pursuit In Stolen 5-Ton Military Vehicle: Officials

Michael D. Stevens II, 38, of Abingdon, is facing a host of charges after stealing a five-ton military vehicle from a Bel Air home and then steamrolling his way through Northern Maryland while ignoring the demands of officers attempting to rein him in.

It is alleged that shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Friday, May 12, Stevens stolen a privately owned 1986 923-A military vehicle from a home on Rock Spring Road in Bel Air.

Stevens made his march down Route 24 before setting his sights on I-95, where the pursuit truly began.

Despite multiple attempts to deploy stop sticks to disable the military vehicle and arrest Stevens, he continued on undeterred until ultimately coming to a stop on Conklin Street in Baltimore City and fleeing on foot.

Stevens was tracked down, arrested without further incident and charged with:

Motor vehicle theft;

Two counts of first-degree assault;

Two counts of second-degree assault;

Failing to obey a lawful order.

He was back in custody at the correctional facility before 9:30 p.m. after his joyride and he is being held without bond.

No injuries were reported.

During the police pursuit, Stevens crashed into multiple vehicles while attempting to evade the sheriff’s deputies.

Anyone who may have been a victim has been asked to contact the sheriff’s office’s Southern Precinct by calling (410) 612-1717.

