Lady Luck Smiles On Maryland Lottery Player Who Bought Random Winning $50K Ticket In Abingdon

Lady Luck was also smiling on Aberdeen resident Liam Ferns, who cashed in a $50,000 "$50,000 Cash" scratch-off ticket this week at Lottery Headquarters in Baltimore.

The 48-year-old said that he bought the ticket on a whim at the Abingdon Royal Farms before getting his car washed on a scorching Sunday during the recent heatwave.

Ferns made a pit stop at the convenience store to pick up something to drink, and as he passed the location's Lottery vending machine, he had a premonition.

"I just got a funny feeling," he gleefully mused. "So I went over to the machine, closed my eyes, and randomly picked a ticket."

Well, fortune favors the bold, and his finger landed on a "$50,000 Cash" game ticket, so he picked it up.

The longtime Lottery player took his time to scratch the winner, waiting until after the car wash and just before vacuuming his vehicle, he tried his luck, and sure enough there was a five-figure windfall waiting for him in the fourth row.

He joked that he believed it had to be wrong, but when he scanned it back at Royal Farms, he was instructed to "See Lottery," and he realized that he just won big.

His long-term girlfriend Danielle also thought her boyfriend was playing a prank on her.

"We joke with each other all the times," she said at Headquarters. "I just knew the ticket was fake ... But I was thrilled to find out it wasn't."

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Harford and receive free news updates.